IHC reserves decision on maintainability of plea against chairman senate elections

ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on maintainability of a petition challenging the election of chairman and deputy chairman Senate.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the PTI’s petition along with the objections raised by the registrar office. The registrar IHC has objected that the case of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senate seats is under hearing in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) thus the petitioner should have filed this case to PHC.

During the course of proceeding, the chief justice Aamer Farooq said that it would also be seen whether the court could stay the elections or not. He questioned whether this matter also under hearing in PHC?

PTI’s lawyer Shoaib Shaheen said that there is a different matter in PHC, adding that they have challenged the the chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate elections before IHC. The election is going to be held tomorrow, he said, adding that the Election Commission of Pakistan has postponed the senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to not taking of oath on certain seats.

He said that now the chairman and deputy chairman senate elections are going to be held without the senators of KPK. The petitioner prayed the court to stop the said elections until the election of the senate seats of KPK.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved its verdict on maintainability of the petition.