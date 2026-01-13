IHC postpones appeals of  chairman PTA & MNA Abdul Latif

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned appeal of former PTI MNA Abdul Latif against his conviction in the May 9, case, and the appeal against the single bench decision regarding the appointment of PTA Chairman.

The hearing were adjourned without proceeding due to the shortage of time.

The hearing was to be held by a division bench comprising Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro and Justice Muhammad Asif, but due to lack of time, the court heard a few cases and lifted other cases.

On which Abdul Latif’s lawyer Babar Awan came to the rostrum and requested for the hearing of the case. Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro said that if we entertains you, then the rest will have to do the same.

Babar Awan Advocate said that it is requested that the appeal be scheduled for early hearing. Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro said that according to the policy, leftover cases are scheduled after fifteen days.

The court also postponed the hearing of the appeal against the decision to declare the appointment of the PTA Chairman null and void without action and also postponed the appeal of the PTA Chairman after 15 days under the leftover policy.