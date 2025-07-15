IHC orders to form commission to probe blasphemy cases

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered the government to form a commission within 30 days to investigate blasphemy cases, saying that the commission formed by the federal government should complete its proceedings within 4 months.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case.

During the hearing yesterday, the Additional Director of the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) told the court that Komal Ismail’s identity card was blocked. There are four SIMs on Komal’s identity card, but the numbers are not working after November. Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan said that the petition was filed on September 14 and Komal disappeared in November. The Additional Director of the NCCIA said that Komal did not leave the country and is in Pakistan. The court inquired whether Komal’s name has been placed on the ECL. To which the Additional Director said that the name has been put on the ECL and search efforts are underway.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan said that this is a question of Komal’s own safety. Komal’s own life may be in danger. What action can the agency take? Hadi Ali Chatha Advocate said that the court had asked for WhatsApp data of three numbers from the cellular network companies. The lawyer for the cellular network companies said that WhatsApp does not have a CDR, the CDR of a phone number is also one year old. The court remarked that this is a matter of people’s lives.

It said that Naik Muhammad has alleged that Iman contacted him and trapped him. It was to be seen whether Iman contacted the accused Naik Muhammad or not. The investigator did not see anything, only took five pictures from the accused’s phone and made a case. Hadi Ali Chatha Advocate said that the plaintiff of the case, Shiraz Farooqi, was in contact with Naik Muhammad a week ago.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan asked why the plaintiff was in contact with the accused. Will Shiraz Farooqi tell him? On this occasion, Shiraz Farooqi came to the rostrum and said that this is all a lie. I had no contact. After hearing the arguments, Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan said that this court had to see to this extent whether there was material to form a commission. The court, while accepting the request, ordered the government to form a commission within 30 days and said that the commission formed by the federal government should complete its work within 4 months. If the commission needs more time, it can approach the court.