IHC issues notices in petition of PTI Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the respondents in a petition filed by the PTI Chairman pertaining to specific reservations about IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

The IHC Chief Justice, hearing the case, remarked that the objections of the Registrar office would be maintained against the petition and so far number wouldn’t be issued for it.

He further observed that the court didn’t want to set a wrong precedent which might affect the institution. Imran Khan’s lawyer took the stance that his client had instructed him to pursue this case.

At this, the Chief Justice remarked that then the court was serving notices to the respondents and seeking their comments.

The IHC CJ said that the court had given a detailed opinion in Azam Swati case, adding the bench would reach to any logical conclusion if the petitioner wanted to pursue it.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned further hearing of the case.