IHC issues notice on plea against homeopathy member nomination

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the parties on the petition against the nomination of a member of the National Council for Homeopathy and sought a report by April 2, 2026.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued a written order for a hearing on the petition of Muhammad Iqbal Kasuri, according to which Sardar Latif Khan Khosa and other lawyers appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner.

According to the lawyer, the re-nomination of the member is a violation of the Homeopathic Practitioners Act, 1965. He said that no member can be re-nominated before the expiry of the current term.

According to the lawyer, a member is eligible for re-nomination only after the expiry of the prescribed term. It has been requested to declare the nomination of the member as without legal authority and null and void.

The petitioner has challenged the nomination of a member of the National Council for Homeopathy dated February 13, 2026.