IHC grants time to pay arrears of former auditor general

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted time to the authorities to pay the arrears after monthly pension of December 2025 was paid to former auditor general of Pakistan Akhtar Buland Rana.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the contempt petition filed by Akhtar Buland Rana for non-payment of pension despite the court order.

During the hearing, the petitioner lawyer Sardar Taimur Aslam and Assistant Attorney General Usman Ghuman appeared in the court.

The Assistant Attorney General, while presenting a report on behalf of the Accountant General of Pakistan

Revenue, said that Buland Akhtar Rana has been paid the pension of December 2025.

During the hearing, the AGPR sought one month’s time to pay all the arrears of Akhtar Buland Rana, on which Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said that after paying the arrears, they should submit a report to the court at the next hearing. The court adjourned the hearing of the case until March 30.