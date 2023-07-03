IHC grants interim bails to Asad Qaiser, Anwar Taj

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted interim bails to former speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser and ex-MNA Anwar Taj till July 13, and stopped the police from arresting them.

The court accepted the pre-arrest bails of the two accused against surety bonds worth Rs30,000 each and also directed them to join the investigation in the case registered by Sangjani Police Station.

Asad Qaiser had stated in his plea that he had no any role in the said case, adding that he was being involved in a false case. He prayed the court to grant interim bail as there was no proof against him.

After hearing arguments from the two petitioners, the court accepted the interim bails and stopped the police from arresting them till next date.

