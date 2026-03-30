IHC grants Finance ministry one-month time in case of ex-auditor general’s pension arrears

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of a contempt of court petition regarding non-payment of arrears of monthly pension to former Auditor General Akhtar Buland Rana after the Finance Ministry sought a one month time for payment.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case, during which, a report was presented in the court, according to which the total arrears of Akhtar Buland Rana’s pension amount to Rs 24 million.

Assistant Attorney General Usman Ghuman told the court that the pension of petitioner Akhtar Buland Rana did not start at the time of his retirement from civil service. However, he has been paid monthly pension, the arrears of which have to be approved by the Ministry of Finance.

He prayed the court to grant time in this regard.

On inquiry of Justice Kayani, the petitioner’s lawyer Sardar Taimur Aslam confirmed that the monthly pension had been received.

Justice Kayani noted that the petitioner was removed from the service as Auditor General for misconduct, however his old service was completed for which the arrears should be paid.

He asked the AGPR representative to implement the court decision.

The AGPR representative raised objection that the payment of arrears to the petitioner should be subject to the decision of the intra-court appeal.

To this, Justice Kayani said that the amount regarding arrears should be paid to the petitioner. If the division bench declares the decision regarding payment of arrears as null and void, the money could be returned, he added.

The court accepted the request of Ministry of Finance for grant of time and adjourned the hearing until May 4.