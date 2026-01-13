IHC grants 30 days to NCCIA for decision regarding regularization of employees

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted 30-days to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) for decision regarding the regularization of its employees.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, hearing the case, remarked that the court expects that the rules and regulations will be formulated within a month and the implementation of the court order will be ensured.

The court directed that as long as this matter is under hearing, no decision should be taken regarding the employees that would affect them. This hearing was on the petitions filed by the employees of the NCCIA.

During the hearing, the Director of Administration and officers of the Legal Department of the NCCIA appeared in the court.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani inquired why the decision on the permanent status of the employees could not be taken till now.

The officials told the court that the rules have been sent to the federal cabinet for the approval, but the cabinet has not yet approved it, due to which the matter of permanence is facing delay.

The officials requested a 30-day extension, stating that the matter is before the cabinet. The court, accepting the request, granted a 30-day extension.

The Islamabad High Court, while granting a one-month extension, adjourned the further hearing of the case till February 21.