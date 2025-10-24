IHC give one week to police for recovery of NCCIA officer

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday granted one more week to the police to recover the missing Deputy Director of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Usman.

Justice Azam Khan, hearing the case, remarked that the aim is to solve the problem, not just give dates. The lawyer said that the missing officer’s wife Rozina has also disappeared after filing a petition.

Federal Police DSP Legal Sajid Cheema told the court that Usman was investigating important cases besides the TikToker Ducky Bhai case and some other members of his investigation team are also missing.

The court gave the police time for recovery and adjourned the hearing of the case till October 31.