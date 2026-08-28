IHC fixes contempt case against PIMS executive director for hearing

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed for hearing a contempt of court case against Executive Director Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Dr Rana Imran Sikandar and others over non-restoration of doctors to their posts and non-payment of salaries despite suspension of a single-bench judgment.

The court has also fixed for hearing an intra-court appeal filed by the doctors against the judgment of Justice Babar Sattar.

A division bench comprising Justice Azam Khan and Justice Muhammad Asif will hear both matters on September 2. The court has already sought arguments from the parties.

The doctors, who were removed from service, had approached the high court through their counsel Advocate Riasat Ali Azad.