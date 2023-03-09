IHC extends bail of Imran Khan in attack on PML-N leader case

ISLAMABAD, Mar 09 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan till March 21, and directed him to join the investigation process in FIR regarding an attack on PML-N’s Leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha.

The court also granted one-time exemption from attendance to PTI chairman. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the bail case of Imran Khan.

At the outset of hearing, Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon informed the court that the PTI’s chief had not joined the investigation process. He said that the accused should let the trial proceed in, at least, one case.

The IHC chief justice remarked that the law would take its own course if Imran Khan didn’t join the investigation process as it had its own consequences. Justice Farooq observed that the court was granting time because Imran Khan had to join the investigation.

Imran Khan’s counsel adopted the stance that no investigation officer had approached his client in this case. At this, the prosecutor said that it was accused who had to appear before the investigation team instead of the IO. The lawyer said that Imran Khan was ready to join the investigation.

After this, the hearing of the case was adjourned till March 21. It may be mentioned that the capital police had registered an FIR against Imran Khan with regard to an attack on Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha during a protest after the decision of the ECP in Toshakhana case.