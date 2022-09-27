IHC expresses annoyance over filing plea of political nature

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday expressed annoyance over Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for filing a petition of political nature.

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah heard the case filed by former interior minister Sheikh Rashid against the appointment of a 72-member cabinet by the federal government.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Minallah censured the petitioner that if such a petition was filed again, the court would impose an exemplary fine over him.

He said that the court had always respected the parliament and did not unnecessarily interfere in the authority of the executive. The chief justice asked the petitioner If any of his individual, fundamental rights were affected, then certainly approach the court but not in this manner.

He termed the petition baseless and said that the court could impose a fine on such petition but it was showing restraint.

He asked the AML chief to take his political fights to the parliament as there was no forum bigger than parliament, he added.

He advised Sheikh Rashid to keep courts away from these political matters.

The counsel for Sheikh Rashid said that there was no other forum to approach other than the court on the matter raised in the plea.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that such petitions should not be filed in court.

He said that there were elected representatives in parliament and it was the right forum.

The court would not interfere in the matter, he added.

Upon this, the petitioner said he was willing to withdraw his plea.

On which the Chief Justice said that he would pass an appropriate order in this regard.