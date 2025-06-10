IHC disposes off tax cases worth Rs 600b

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has disposed off tax cases worth more than Rs 600 billion and lifted the stay order in the last two months.

A special division bench comprising Justice Muhammad Azam Khan and Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas disposed off tax cases worth Rs 424 billion, said a report on Tuesday.

On the instructions of Acting Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar, a special division bench was established to dispose off tax and revenue cases expeditiously.

Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan disposed off 94 cases of tax recovery worth Rs 150 billion.

Acting Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas lifted the stay order in tax cases worth Rs 36 billion.

Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar has issued instructions for the speedy disposal of tax cases. The special division bench established to dispose off tax cases completed the hearing of 173 cases in two months and delivered its verdict.

Justice Muhammad Azam Khan and Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas have heard 20 cases this year. In January, he was sworn in as a judge of the Islamabad High Court. The rate of quick decision-making after hearing cases by both judges is the highest compared to other judges.