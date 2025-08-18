Monday, August 18, 2025
HomeNationalIHC disposes of plea regarding recovery of two missing persons
National

IHC disposes of plea regarding recovery of two missing persons

10
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of a petition regarding recovery of the two citizens after the police submitted that the two persons were arrested in a case of illegal transplantation of human organs.
DSP Legal Islamabad Police told the court that the two accused including Rakesh Masih and Shaun Masih were arrested by the Airport Police Station, Rawalpindi in illegal transplantation of human organs.
Justice Muhammad Azam Khan heard the petitions filed by Waqas Masih seeking the recovery of his brothers Rakesh Masih while Saima Masih had filed plea for recovery of her husband Shaun Masih. DSP Legal Sajid Cheema of the Federal Police appeared in court and submitted the report.
The report said that Rakesh Masih and Shaun Masih and others are accused of illegal transplantation of human organs and currently they are in Adiala Jail on judicial remand.
The court disposed of both the recovery petitions in light of the police report.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan