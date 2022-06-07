IHC disposes of plea regarding LG elections

ISLAMABAD, Jun 07 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of the petition against announcement of schedule for local body elections in federal capital after the petitioners withdrew the case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case challenging the aforesaid notification filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).



At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that the Parliament had given no powers to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to fix the number of union councils.

Once the federal government fixed the union councils then ECP used to conduct delimitations.



The court noted that the notification which was mentioned by the petitioner was not published in gazette of Pakistan.



The court asked the petitioner to withdraw the case and refilled it after the ECP notification published in the official gazette. PML-N’s Leader Dr. Fazal Chaudhry said that the ECP had refused to implement the decision of federal cabinet regarding increased in union councils.



The court, however, disposed of the case after it was withdrawn by the lawyer.