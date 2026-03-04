IHC disposes of contempt case over payment of judicial allowances to employees

ISLAMABAD, Mar 04 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of the case on the report submitted on the payment of judicial allowances to the employees of special courts and tribunals on the court order.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the contempt of court petition of the employees of the Customs Appellate Tribunal. The lawyer of the petitioners Asif Gujjar appeared in the court.

During the hearing, the implementation report was presented to the court by the Accountant General Office.Asif Gujjar Advocate said that in the light of the court instructions, the judicial allowance has been added to the salaries of the employees.

The allowances will not be stopped until the decision of the case is made in the Supreme Court. The case will be heard on a daily basis in the Federal Constitutional Bench.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir told the government lawyer that he has to go to the Supreme Court now and get his cases fixed. He has to get the cases fixed and their decisions taken. The court disposed of the contempt of court petition after the court orders were implemented.