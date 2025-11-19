IHC directs review committee to decide Mahrang Baloch’s ECL plea in 30 days

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the review committee to decide the application of Mahrang Baloch within 30 days seeking removal of her name from exit control list (ECL).

The court instructed the law officer to ensure implementation on the court orders.

Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfaraz Dogar heard the case of Mahrang Baloch. Attullah Kundi Advocate appeared in court on behalf of the petitioner.

During hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer contended that Mahrang Baloch was prevented from going to the US on October 7, first the name was added to the PCL and then to the ECL.

The lawyer said that we have requested the Review Committee to remove the name from the travel ban list. He said that the the Review Committee be given a time limit to decide on the petition.

The chief justice said that we give the direction to decide on the petition within thirty days. He directed the law officer to ensure implementation of the court order. The court then adjourned hearing of the case.