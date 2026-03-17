IHC clubs petition regarding recounting in PB-21

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a notice on a miscellaneous petition against the stay order on Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s order for re-counting in PB-21 Balochistan.

Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the case and ordered to club the petition with the main case.

During the hearing on the miscellaneous petition of Saleh Bhutani, the petitioner’s lawyer took the position that the court has issued a prohibitory order and requested that it be lifted.

The court, while issuing a notice for a response, directed the Registrar’s Office to consolidate the petition with the main case and said that the miscellaneous petition and the main case should be scheduled for hearing in the last week of May.