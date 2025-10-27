Monday, October 27, 2025
IHC bench to hear Aafia Siddiqui case on Oct 29

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):The larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) would hear a case on October 29, related to the release and repatriation of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui from US jail.
The cause list was issued by the Registrar’s Office. The four-member larger bench will be headed by Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, while Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, Justice Azam Khan and Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas will be part of the bench.
Earlier, the hearing was cancelled due to the unavailability of one of the bench members.
