IHC bars authorities from arresting Imran Khan till Monday in all cases

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday barred the authorities from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till Monday in all cases, including those which had not been even disclosed.

The A two-judge bench comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir also granted an 11-day protective bail to the former prime minister in three cases registered in Lahore under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) pertaining to violence and vandalizing public property.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds of Rs 50,000 in each case and directed the petitioner to approach the relevant forum during the time.

The PTI chairman appeared before the court in his personal capacity after biometric verification.

At the outset of the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer prayed to the court to grant his client protective bail in all the cases filed against him since May 9.

Justice Jahangiri remarked that the incumbent government had a case registered against former interior minister Sheikh Rashid in North Waziristan’s Baka Khel.

He also noted that the PTI government had registered similar cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif and others.

After hearing the arguments, the court, however, granted bail to Imran Khan and issued orders that he should not be arrested in the “cases that he has no knowledge of” till Monday morning.

Meanwhile, a single-member bench of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri granted transit bail to Imran Khan till

May 22, in the case of the murder of PTI activist Zille Shah in Lahore.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar said cases were lodged against his client in Lahore after he was arrested on May 9 and appealed to the court to grant transitory bail to him for approaching the relevant court.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Jahangiri granted transit bail to the PTI chief till May 22, against surety bonds of Rs 50,000.