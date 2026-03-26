IHC asks petitioner to approach FCC in missing person case

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed the petitioner to approach the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) a relevant forum for the recovery of missing citizen.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, hearing a case regarding missing persons, said that it is very difficult for government lawyers to defend the case of missing persons.

According to the Federal Constitutional Court, it is not the High Court’s authority to recover missing persons, now the Federal Constitutional Court will hear su h cases. This court will have to respect the views of the Federal Constitutional Court.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the application of the wife of the missing citizen Omar Abdullah to implement the decision in the recovery case.

The Additional Attorney General said that the Federal Constitutional Court has issued a stay order. Justice Kayani said that according to the Federal Constitutional Court, the decision given by the High Court is wrong. The proceedings of this court have been suspended, the order has been issued.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that the courts are the last hope, to which the court said that now you have to go to the Federal Constitutional Court and present your case to them.

It has been ten years since this case, the state institutions have not been able to tell you till today, so then it cannot be known.