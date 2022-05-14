IHC asks IT Ministry, PTA to take steps against Geert Wilders’ blasphemous tweets

ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday instructed the Ministry of Information Technology and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take measures against the blasphemous tweets of Geert Wilder to protect the religious emotions of Muslims.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani, in his four-page order on a petition filed by the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat, said the IT Ministry could present the matter to the Federal Cabinet for an appropriate action into the matter.

The court also directed the government to ensure implementation over its judgment regarding uploading of blasphemous contents on the social media.

The court said the petitioner had raised a matter of public interest as Geert Wilders had been continuously doing blasphemous tweets. The IT Ministry and the PTA should take appropriate steps in that regard.

The court said it was the responsibility of PTA to view the matter itself as a regulator.