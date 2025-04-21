IHC asks FIA to re-submit report about social media campaign against judge

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP):The Islamabad High Court has ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to re-submit its report in a case related to alleged social media campaign against Judge Humayun Dilawar.

The court also upheld the stay order against the trial of the case against Director Anti-Corruption KP Siddique Anjum and others in the FIA special court.

The FIA lawyer said that the report has been submitted by the DG FIA. Lawyer Siddique Anjum said that the DG FIA report supports our position.

According to the FIA report, a campaign was launched on social media against Judge Humayun Dilawar. Justice Babar Sattar, hearing the case, expressed his anger over the kind of language written in the report.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that the co-accused’s statement given before the magistrate is on record, he did not say anything like that in it.

Justice Babar Sattar asked that whether any complaint was filed with the FIA by the concern judge? The FIA lawyer said that no, not by the judge, his nephew had filed the complaint.

Justice Babar Sattar remarked that the entire FIA report is on the judge’s grievances. The court inquired that how can someone file a complaint on behalf of a judge? The FIA report states that the campaign is aimed at destroying the dignity of the judiciary.

Later, the court ordered the FIA to submit a report again and adjourned the hearing till

May 19.