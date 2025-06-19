37.7 C
National

IHC adjourns Ramna Police Station attack case

92
ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted time to advocate general office for appointment of special prosecutor in a case pertaining to attack on Ramna Police Station on May 9.
A division bench comprising Justice Khadim Hussain Rizvi and Justice Azam Khan heard the appeal of accused Sohail Khan and others. Petitioner’s lawyer Dr. Babar Awan, Sardar Masroof Khan and Amna Ali Advocate appeared before the court.
During hearing, the state counsel argued that the advocate general office has to appoint special prosecutor in the case.  He prayed the court to grant time in this regard. Dr. Babar Awan prayed the court to suspend the sentence of his client.
Justice Khadim Rizvi issued instructions for early appointment of the prosecutor general.
The court, subsequently, adjourned hearing of the case till June 25. It may be mentioned here that the court an anti-terrorism court had announced 10 year jail term to the accused in Ramna police Station attack case.
