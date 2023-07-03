IHC adjourns Mazari’s appeal till Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing till Thursday on an intra court appeal of former minister Shireen Mazari regarding the remarks of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif about her in 2016 at National Assembly.

The court sought arguments on maintainability of the ICA from the petitioner’s lawyer on next hearing.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the ICA filed by Mrs. Mazari. Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal also appeared before the court. It may be mentioned here a civil court and a single member bench of the IHC had dismissed the petition of Shireen Mazari previously. The decision of the single member bench had been challenged before the division bench.

