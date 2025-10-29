IHC adjourns Dr. Aafia case till Nov 20

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):A four-member larger bench of the Islamabad High Court has adjourned the hearing of the case related to the release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, who is in US jail, till November 20 due to unavailability of the petitioner’s lawyer.

A four-member larger bench headed by Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, which also included Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, Justice Azam Khan and Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the case.

During the hearing, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir asked Additional Attorney General Rashid Hafeez whether the court has examined all the requests made in the application.

On this, the Additional Attorney General took the stand that all the requests made in the application have been fulfilled. He said that this application was filed when Dr. Aafia Siddiqui went missing. The Government of Pakistan obtained information about her presence at that time, and the request for a medical examination was also implemented, Rashid Hafeez informed the court.

The Additional Attorney General further said that after all the requests were fulfilled, the federal government filed a miscellaneous application to dispose of the application, however, a miscellaneous application to amend the application has also been submitted by Fauzia Siddiqui.

Rashid Hafeez said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan also wrote a letter to the US President on the issue of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, while the process of filing a mercy appeal in the US court is also under consideration. He took the position that an attempt is being made to make the State of Pakistan a party in Aafia Siddiqui’s mercy appeal, while this appeal includes points that are against the position of the State of Pakistan, in which case the State cannot support this appeal.

The court remarked that further action would be taken on the matter after hearing the petitioner’s lawyer at the next hearing. Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case until November 20.