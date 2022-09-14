IHC adjourns appeals in Noor Mukadam case

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till October 5, on appeal challenging the conviction of Zahir Jaffar and others in Noor Mukadam murder case.

A division bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq heard the appeals of the accused against their sentences.

The court inquired that whether the main accused had hired any lawyer otherwise it would provide him an advocate to contest his appeal. The court was told that Zahir Jaffar had already appointed a lawyer.

The court instructed the prosecution to complete paper box and adjourned the further hearing of the case. It may be mentioned here that a lower court had announced a death penalty to Zahir Jaffar and imprisonment sentences to the co-accused in Noor Mukadam murder case.