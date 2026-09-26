IGP Sohail visits historic Golra Police station

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Inspector General of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry visited the historic Golra Police Station and reviewed facilities and police services being provided to citizens.

An official told on Saturday that the IGP met officers and personnel posted at the police station and inspected different arrangements, particularly the facilities available to citizens at the front desk.

Sohail also interacted with the police station staff and asked them about problems and difficulties they faced while performing their duties.

He directed the concerned officers to take necessary measures to further improve service delivery and make police services more convenient and accessible for citizens.

The IGP Sohail stressed that people visiting the police station should be provided timely and effective assistance, while officers should perform their duties professionally and responsibly.