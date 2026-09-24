IGP Sohail visits duty points, encourages police personnel on security duties

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):Inspector General of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry visited different duty points and met police officers deployed for the protection of citizens and maintenance of law and order in the federal capital.

According to an official, the IGP Sohail interacted with the officers performing field duties and appreciated their commitment to maintaining security and public order.

Sohail encouraged the personnel and directed them to perform their duties with dedication, vigilance, and responsibility.

He stressed that police officers deployed in the field should remain alert and carry out their responsibilities professionally to ensure the safety of citizens and maintenance of peace in Islamabad.