IGP Sohail  holds meeting with senior officers, sets priorities for crime control, public service

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP):Inspector General of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry on Tuesday chaired an important meeting with senior police officers to review measures for maintaining law and order, controlling crime and improving public services across the federal capital.

An official told APP that the IGP held consultations with senior officers on crime prevention, public facilitation and citizen-friendly policing and issued necessary directions to further enhance the performance of the police force.

Sohail directed officers to take effective action against criminal elements and adopt all possible measures to prevent crime, while ensuring the timely provision of quality police services to citizens.

He stressed that public-friendly policing and the protection of citizens’ lives and property must remain among the top priorities of the ICT Police.

The IGP also called for greater efficiency and responsiveness among police officers to strengthen public confidence in the force and ensure a safe and secure environment across the capital.