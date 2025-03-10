IGP Rizvi visits various areas of capital

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, visited various areas of the city to inspect security arrangements at masajid and imambargahs during Iftar, Sehri, and prayer times.

A public relations officer told APP on Monday that during the visit, IG Rizvi with police officers on duty, commending them for their dedication. He lauded their vigilance in ensuring the safety of citizens and maintaining security during Ramazan.

IGP Rizvi emphasized that securing masajid and imambargahs is of paramount importance during the holy month. He directed senior officers to personally supervise security arrangements in the field and ensure that personnel on duty are provided with all necessary facilities for Sehri and Iftar.

“Despite the harsh weather, our officers remain alert to protect public life and property,” IG said. “All officers should consider their duties an act of worship. Because of your efforts, citizens can pray in peace and sleep soundly. Any negligence in security duties at masajid and imambargahs will not be tolerated.”

IG Rizvi further stated that his officers are away from their families, standing vigilant day and night for public safety. “Each officer is like my own family, and it is my responsibility to care for them,” he added.

Expressing pride in his force, IG Rizvi remarked, “I am proud of my officers who are fulfilling their duty during Sehri and Iftar, despite being away from their loved ones. I will always stand by them. Every officer of Islamabad Police is present in the field, performing their duty with dedication, which is our primary responsibility and a form of worship.”