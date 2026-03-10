IGP Rizvi visits police facilitation centre ‘Cascade’ in Diplomatic Enclave

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi visited the Police Facilitation Centre “Cascade” located in the Diplomatic Enclave and reviewed the facilities being provided to citizens.

An official told APP on Tuesday that the IGP inspected various sections of the centre and assessed the services being offered to the public.

During the visit, he appreciated the performance of the staff and commended the officers and personnel for performing their duties with dedication, efficiency and a strong sense of responsibility.

Rizvi emphasized that providing quality and timely services to citizens was a top priority of Islamabad Police, adding that facilitation centres had been established to ensure maximum convenience for the public.

He directed the staff to continue performing their duties with professionalism and courtesy while ensuring prompt service delivery to visitors.

The IGP Rizvi reiterated that Islamabad Police were committed to improving public service delivery and strengthening the trust of citizens in the police force.