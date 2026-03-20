IGP Rizvi visits family of martyred SI Haider Shah, distributes Eid gifts

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi visited the family of martyred Sub-Inspector Haider Ali Shah ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, offered Fateha and inquired after their well-being.

A public relations officer told APP on Friday that the IGP also distributed Eid gifts among the family members to share their grief and ensure they feel supported during the festive occasion.

IGP Rizvi paid rich tribute to the great sacrifice of the martyred officer and prayed for the elevation of his ranks.

Sub-Inspector Haider Ali Shah, who was serving as an investigating officer in the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA), was martyred in a targeted firing incident outside his residence in Shahzad Town, where unidentified assailants opened fire on him shortly after he reached home with his wife.

He sustained multiple bullet injuries and embraced martyrdom on the spot, while the attackers managed to flee.

Rizvi said that martyrs are the pride of the nation and their sacrifices are unforgettable, adding that Islamabad Police would never leave the families of martyrs alone.

He reiterated that Islamabad Police stands with the families of martyrs in every difficult time, terming their sacrifices a guiding light for future generations.

The IGP Rizvi further said that the eternal sacrifices of martyrs guarantee a bright future for the country, vowing to continue full support for the bereaved families.

Senior officers also visited the homes of martyrs, met their families and distributed Eid gifts, expressing solidarity with them.

The official added that Islamabad Police remains committed to honoring its martyrs and supporting their families, especially during important occasions like Eid.