IGP Rizvi visits chamber of commerce, pledges enhanced security for business community

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Inspector General Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and held a detailed meeting with representatives of the traders’ community to discuss their issues and ways to strengthen cooperation between police and the business sector.

An official told APP on Friday that matters related to the security of markets and industrial areas, facilitation of economic activities, and improved coordination between police and traders came under discussion during the meeting.

The IGP Rizvi said that traders play a vital role in economic development and assured that Islamabad Police are taking all possible measures to ensure the protection of traders, markets, and industrial zones in the federal capital. He noted that the use of modern technology, installation of cameras, and effective security planning have helped maintain law and order.

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that the revival of police–traders liaison committees has led to a noticeable reduction in issues faced by the business community, adding that Islamabad Police are implementing a comprehensive strategy to make the business environment safe and conducive.

Trader representatives presented suggestions regarding security arrangements and coordination mechanisms. They appreciated the existing security measures and assured full cooperation with the police in maintaining peace and stability.

The IGP welcomed the proposals put forward by the chamber officials and emphasized that continuous consultation and joint efforts would further improve security. On the occasion, the Chamber of Commerce presented a commemorative shield to the IGP in recognition of his services.

Both sides agreed to enhance future collaboration and coordination for the safety of traders and the promotion of economic activities in Islamabad./