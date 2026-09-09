IGP Rizvi sets future policing priorities to curb crime, improve services in Industrial area Zone

ISLAMABAD, Sep 09 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired an important meeting with officers of the Industrial Area Zone, reviewing crime prevention, law and order, police performance and measures for the protection of citizens.

An official told APP on Wednesday that the meeting discussed the overall policing situation in the zone and assessed measures being taken to prevent crime and ensure public safety.

The IGP Rizvi also reviewed police performance and the delivery of services to citizens, with emphasis on making policing more effective and responsive to public needs.

During the meeting, future policing priorities were set to strengthen crime prevention, further improve police performance and provide better police services to citizens.

IGP Rizvi directed the officers to focus on effective policing and ensure that protection of citizens and maintenance of law and order remained at the centre of their duties.