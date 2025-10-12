IGP Rizvi reviews security at Faizabad, various duty points across capital

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Inspector General, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, reviewed security arrangements during his visit to Faizabad and several other duty points across the federal capital.

An official told APP on Sunday that during the visit, the IGP Rizvi interacted with officers and personnel of Islamabad Police and other law enforcement agencies deployed at the sites.

He lauded their dedication and encouraged them to continue performing duties with commitment. Senior police officers were also present on the occasion.

The IGP Rizvi directed officers to remain fully alert and prepared to deal with any law-and-order situation in accordance with the law. He emphasized that the police would not allow any disturbance to the peace of the federal capital and would utilize all available resources to ensure protection of citizens’ lives, property, and public as well as private assets.

He instructed senior officers to brief their teams regularly on handling potential situations and to personally inspect duty deployments. He also directed that all personnel on duty must be fully equipped and officers should frequently visit various areas of the city to ensure compliance with these directives.