IGP Rizvi reviews progress of National Police Hospital, development projects

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held a meeting with the AD Development and Planning to review ongoing development projects of Islamabad Police, including the construction progress of the National Police Hospital.

An official told APP on Tuesday that the meeting reviewed various development initiatives aimed at facilitating citizens and improving the welfare of police officers.

During the meeting, the IGP Rizvi was briefed on the progress of the National Police Hospital project, which is being constructed to provide improved medical facilities for police officers and their families.

Rizvi directed the concerned officials to ensure that the development projects, particularly the National Police Hospital, were completed within the given timeframe.

He also issued instructions for further improvement in the projects and emphasized maintaining quality standards during the construction process.

The IGP Rizvi reiterated that Islamabad Police remained committed to enhancing welfare facilities for its personnel while ensuring better services for citizens.