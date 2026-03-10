IGP Rizvi reviews central Youm-e-Ali procession security, 3,500 police deployed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi reviewed the security arrangements for the central Youm-e-Ali procession in the federal capital.

An official told APP on Tuesday that the IGP Rizvi visited various points along the procession route and inspected the security arrangements at entry and exit points.

Rizvi said that Islamabad Police had ensured the best possible security arrangements for the Youm-e-Ali procession, adding that more than 3,500 police officers and personnel performed security duties on the occasion.

He directed all officers to remain fully alert and perform their duties with dedication to maintain peace and order during the procession.

The IGP Rizvi said that the procession route was being continuously monitored through the Safe City Control Room and mobile control rooms to ensure effective surveillance and quick response.

He further said that effective parking arrangements had also been made for the participants of the procession to facilitate them.

Rizvi directed that all senior officers should remain present in the field to review security arrangements and brief the deployed personnel.

He reiterated that ensuring the protection of citizens’ lives and property remained the top priority of Islamabad Police.