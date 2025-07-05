IGP Rizvi deploys 3,000 personnel for 9th Muharram security

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 05 (APP): Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has finalized a comprehensive security plan for the central 9th Muharram procession, deploying over 3,000 personnel from district police, Special Branch, and Traffic Police.

The procession will be monitored through the Safe City Command Centre, more than 3,000 CCTV cameras, and mobile command and monitoring units.

A public relations officer told APP on Saturday that surveillance of the entire procession route will be carried out via the Islamabad Safe City infrastructure, which includes more than 3,000 high-resolution CCTV cameras strategically placed across the route. Additionally, mobile command and monitoring units have been deployed, equipped with live feed capabilities and advanced communication systems to assist field officers.

He informed that the route has been completely cordoned off using barbed wire and protective barricades. A three-layer security shield has been formed around the main procession to prevent any unauthorized access and ensure the safety of participants.

IG Rizvi highlighted that sniper commandos will be deployed on rooftops along the procession path to observe and neutralize any potential threats, while teams from the Bomb Disposal Squad will sweep and clear the route using modern detection equipment.

He warned that a strict ban has been imposed on the use of private drones in and around the procession to prevent surveillance gaps or unauthorized activity.

The IG Rizvi further explained that specialized teams from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), along with personnel from Rangers and district police, will secure the front and rear sections of the procession.

He noted that lady police officers and female volunteers will manage security checks at female entry points, ensuring respectful and secure access for women participants.

IG Rizvi emphasized that entry into the procession will be allowed only through designated access points, and no one will be permitted from alternative routes. He urged the public to fully cooperate with security personnel during this sensitive occasion.

He confirmed that vehicular parking will be strictly prohibited in and around the procession route to avoid obstruction and any potential risks.

To facilitate commuters, he announced that the Islamabad Traffic Police have issued a detailed alternate traffic plan to ensure smooth vehicular flow throughout the city.