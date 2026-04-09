IGP Rizvi, Chief Commissioner chair high-level meeting on security for foreign delegations

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Sohail Ashraf held an important meeting with police and district administration officers to review security arrangements in view of the arrival of foreign delegations.

An official told APP on Thursday that the meeting discussed in detail the current security situation and measures to ensure foolproof arrangements across the federal capital.

He said both officials reviewed coordination between Islamabad Police and district administration, emphasizing effective implementation of security protocols.

The participants were directed to remain on high alert and ensure strict monitoring at sensitive locations.

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi stressed that all available resources should be utilized to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of citizens and visiting delegations.

Chief Commissioner Sohail Ashraf also emphasized enhanced coordination and timely response to any situation to ensure smooth execution of security arrangements./APP-rzr-mkz