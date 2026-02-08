IGP Islamabad Rizvi reviews security duties, orders strict checking and vigilance

ISLAMABAD, Feb 08 (APP): Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi reviewed ongoing security duties at various points across the federal capital and issued clear instructions to police officers to ensure strict checking, effective surveillance and professional conduct.

An official told APP on Sunday that during the visit, the IGP Islamabad inspected duty points and interacted with officers and personnel deployed on security assignments.

The IGP Rizvi directed police officers to remain fully alert, maintain a high level of vigilance and strengthen monitoring at all entry and exit points as well as sensitive locations.

He stressed the importance of professional behaviour while dealing with citizens during checking and patrolling duties, directing officers to ensure courtesy, discipline and responsibility at all times.

Rizvi further instructed officers to enhance coordination among field formations and ensure prompt response to any suspicious activity or untoward situation.

He reiterated that the protection of citizens’ lives and property is the top priority of Islamabad Police, adding that no negligence in security duties would be tolerated.

The IGP Rizvi Islamabad emphasized that Islamabad Police will continue to utilize all available resources to maintain peace, security and public confidence in the federal capital.