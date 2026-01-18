IGP Islamabad reviews policing reforms, service delivery roadmap for 2026

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired an important meeting at the Security Division to review ongoing police initiatives and the service delivery roadmap for 2026.

An official told APP on Sunday that the meeting was attended by DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq, DIG Security Muhammad Atiq Tahir, SSP Security Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider and Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Hamza Humayun.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on new reform initiatives of Islamabad Police, further improvement in public service delivery during 2026, and the provision of quality facilities to citizens in a model, professional and people-friendly environment at police stations. The meeting also reviewed measures to ensure that maximum citizens benefit from Police Khidmat Markaz services.

The IGP Rizvi directed officers to further strengthen and make foolproof security arrangements in the Red Zone, emphasizing proactive and effective strategies to counter any potential security threats. He also stressed coordinated efforts to improve traffic flow, address public inconvenience, and expedite the issuance of driving licenses and other licensing services with transparency and efficiency.

Separately, IGP Rizvi, along with DIG Headquarters Malik Jameel Zafar, met with newly appointed SP Hasnain Waris. The IGP instructed the officer to perform his duties with honesty, professionalism and a strong sense of responsibility.

The IGP Rizvi further emphasized prioritizing the welfare of subordinate officers and personnel, ensuring timely resolution of public complaints, and taking effective steps to strengthen public trust and cooperation between the police and the community.