IGP Islamabad orders swift arrest of fugitives, enhances security measures

ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, presided over an important meeting on Sunday at Central Police Officer, Islamabad regarding maintaining peace and tranquility, improving the investigation system, and ensuring the arrest of wanted suspects in ongoing cases.

A public relation officer told APP that the meeting was attended by DIG Headquarters and Security Jawad Tariq, AIG Establishment Abdul Haq Umrani, and AIG Investigation and Complaints Syed Inayat Ali Shah.

During the meeting, IG Islamabad reviewed the investigation system and examined pending cases. He directed officers to make investigations more effective and ensure the arrest of fugitives in ongoing cases.

IG Rizvi said that, in line with modern demands, the investigation process is being equipped with advanced techniques. All officers are directed to resolve ongoing cases based on merit. The purpose of renewing the investigation wing is to ensure timely and merit-based completion of investigations, improve the handling of criminal cases, and tighten the noose around criminals, aiming to eliminate crime from society, he added.

Additionally, during the meeting, the IG Islamabad emphasized enhancing security measures to maintain peace in Islamabad. He directed that checks at the city’s entry and exit points be made more effective.

The security of the city will be further reinforced by ensuring surveillance and monitoring through the high-tech Safe City cameras.

Moreover, officers stationed at security checkpoints were instructed to improve security, maintain a strict watch on suspicious vehicles and individuals, and ensure the use of all safety gadgets, including bulletproof jackets and helmets.

IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, further said that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.