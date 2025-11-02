Sunday, November 2, 2025
HomeNationalIGP Islamabad holds Ardle Room session
National

IGP Islamabad holds Ardle Room session

8
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Nov 02 (APP): Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi conducted an Ardle Room session at his office, where 45 police personnel appeared for departmental and personal appeals regarding their service matters.
An official told APP on Sunday that 40 appeals were approved, while 04 cases were ordered for re-inquiry, and 01 appeal was rejected.
IGP Islamabad holds Ardle Room session
During the session, the IGP Rizvi also awarded 03 police personnel for their outstanding performance.
IGP Islamabad holds Ardle Room session
He directed senior officers to ensure timely disposal of pending inquiries and resolution of service-related issues of police personnel on a priority basis.
IGP Rizvi said that the welfare of police personnel and addressing their concerns remains the top priority of Islamabad Police. “My office is always open for police personnel, and their genuine issues will be resolved without delay,” he added.
IGP Islamabad holds Ardle Room session
A police personnel told APP that holding the Ardle Room directly by the IGP was a long-standing demand of the force and has now greatly boosted morale.
A spokesperson for Islamabad Police stated that the purpose of conducting Ardle Room is to ensure swift grievance redressal, promote welfare, and motivate the police workforce through timely decision-making.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan