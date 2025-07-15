IG Rizvi visits family of martyred ASI, pledges full support

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP): Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, visited the home of martyred Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sudheer Ahmad Abbasi on Tuesday to personally meet his children and family, underscoring Islamabad Police’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of its fallen heroes.

An official told APP on Tuesday that the IG Rizvi spent time with the children of the martyred officer, distributed gifts, and inquired about their well-being. He listened to the family’s concerns and assured them of full support for the resolution of their issues.

IG Rizvi said, “We consider the children of our martyrs as our own. Their welfare, education and comfort will remain among the top priorities of Islamabad Police.”

He added that the sacrifices of martyrs like ASI Sudheer would never be forgotten, saying, “The peace and security our citizens enjoy today is due to the unmatched sacrifices of our brave police officers.”

IG said that Islamabad Police continues to stand with the families of its martyrs at every step and will ensure that they are supported not only emotionally, but also practically and institutionally.