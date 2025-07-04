IG Rizvi reviews security measures for G-9 Muharram procession

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 04 (APP):Inspector General Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi visited the G-9 area on Friday to inspect security arrangements for the Muharram procession.

Inspector General assessed the security measures and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made to ensure the safety of the participants, an official told APP.

Nasir Rizvi said foolproof security has been put in place, with senior officers deployed along the entire procession route adding that the procession is being closely monitored through Safe City cameras and aerial surveillance using drones.

The IG said dedicated police squads have been stationed at both fronts and rear ends of the procession to respond swiftly to any untoward incident.