Friday, July 4, 2025
HomeNationalIG Rizvi reviews security measures for G-9 Muharram procession
National

IG Rizvi reviews security measures for G-9 Muharram procession

12
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Jul 04 (APP):Inspector General Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi visited the G-9 area on Friday to inspect security arrangements for the Muharram procession.
IG Rizvi reviews security measures for G-9 Muharram procession
Inspector General assessed the security measures and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made to ensure the safety of the participants, an official told APP.
IG Rizvi reviews security measures for G-9 Muharram procession
Nasir Rizvi said foolproof security has been put in place, with senior officers deployed along the entire procession route adding that the procession is being closely monitored through Safe City cameras and aerial surveillance using drones.
The IG said dedicated police squads have been stationed at both fronts and rear ends of the procession to respond swiftly to any untoward incident.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan