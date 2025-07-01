IG Rizvi reviews Muharram security; 3,000 cameras monitoring processions

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 01 (APP): Inspector General of Police (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, visited Imambargah Asna Ashri on Tuesday to review security arrangements for the central Muharram procession. Over 16,000 officers have been deployed across the federal capital, while 3,000 Safe City cameras, drones, and smart patrol vehicles are monitoring 181 processions and 965 Majalis to ensure foolproof security.

An official told APP that the IG Rizvi was accompanied by senior officers of Islamabad Police during the visit. He inspected the entire route of the main procession and held a detailed meeting with the Imambargah administration regarding security coordination.

IG Rizvi said that ten field vigilance teams, operating under senior police officials, are on ground to inspect and supervise security deployments across sensitive locations.

He said that security checkpoints have been established at 284 fixed points throughout the city, while special patrolling units have also been mobilized to ensure quick response and visibility in vulnerable areas.

IG Rizvi said that ICT Police have already conducted 17 search operations in different parts of the district, and these operations will continue till Chehlum as part of a pre-emptive strategy to eliminate potential threats.

IG Rizvi added that all processions and Majalis are being monitored live from the Safe City Command and Control Centre, which is connected with 3,000 surveillance cameras. He said that the monitoring is further reinforced through the use of drones and smart patrol vehicles.

The IG Rizvi emphasized that all law enforcement and emergency response agencies are working in close coordination to swiftly respond to any untoward incident.

He urged the public to cooperate with the police during Muharram, remain alert, and report any suspicious activity or emergency by calling the Islamabad Police helpline “Pukar 15.”