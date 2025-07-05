IG Rizvi leads security at central Muharram procession entry, exit points

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 05 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Saturday visited the entry and exit points of the central 9th Muharram procession at Imambargah Asna Ashri in Sector G-6 to personally inspect and supervise the security arrangements.

A public relations officer told APP that IGP Rizvi monitored the deployment and guided personnel stationed at various points, ensuring strict implementation of security protocols.

IGP Rizvi personally stood at the main entry points, checked arriving mourners, and oversaw the screening process to ensure that no individual entered without proper verification.

IG Rizvi said no person would be allowed to enter the procession without passing through thorough checking at the designated entry points.

IG is personally leading and monitoring all security operations during the procession.

He said all police personnel have been directed to remain on high alert until the conclusion of the procession.