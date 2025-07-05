Saturday, July 5, 2025
HomeNationalIG Rizvi leads security at central Muharram procession entry, exit points
National

IG Rizvi leads security at central Muharram procession entry, exit points

15
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Jul 05 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Saturday visited the entry and exit points of the central 9th Muharram procession at Imambargah Asna Ashri in Sector G-6 to personally inspect and supervise the security arrangements.
A public relations officer told APP that IGP Rizvi monitored the deployment and guided personnel stationed at various points, ensuring strict implementation of security protocols.
 IGP Rizvi personally stood at the main entry points, checked arriving mourners, and oversaw the screening process to ensure that no individual entered without proper verification.
IG Rizvi said no person would be allowed to enter the procession without passing through thorough checking at the designated entry points.
 IG  is personally leading and monitoring all security operations during the procession.
He said all police personnel have been directed to remain on high alert until the conclusion of the procession.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan