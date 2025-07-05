IG Rizvi commands seven-layer security & aerial surveillance for central 9th Muharram procession

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 05 (APP):A comprehensive seven-layer security plan, aerial surveillance by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, and full lighting arrangements ensured the peaceful and secure passage of the central Muharram procession in Sector G-6 on Saturday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the procession followed its traditional route under strict security arrangements devised by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police. IGP Rizvi personally supervised the deployment of security personnel and issued directives to further strengthen safety measures throughout the day.

He said the procession was provided complete front and rear security, with officers stationed at all key intersections and entry points. The entire route was secured with seven protective layers involving district police, Special Branch, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and other law enforcement units.

He said monitoring was conducted simultaneously through the Safe City Command Centre, mobile control rooms, and aerial surveillance units. IGP Rizvi also carried out a helicopter reconnaissance to review the arrangements and ensure smooth coordination on the ground.

He said street lights along the procession route had been switched on in advance to improve visibility and support crowd safety, while mobile units were deployed to respond to any emergencies.

IGP Rizvi continued to lead the operation from the front, staying in direct contact with senior officers and ground units to maintain a high level of alert and response capability.

The ICT Police reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety of all religious events and called on citizens to cooperate with the authorities during the ongoing Muharram processions.